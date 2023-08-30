Peak of the Market Donates Over 2 Million Pounds of Produce

WINNIPEG — Like its produce, Peak of the Market says its food donations to various community organizations have also grown.

The company on Wednesday announced between May 2022 and the end of April this year, it has donated 2.7 million pounds of produce throughout Winnipeg and across Canada. The staggering amount is an increase of 13 percent in food donations from the year prior.

“Our food donation initiative helps divert millions of pounds of food from the landfill and is an important aspect of our overall commitment to sustainability which is all about having a positive impact on people, the environment and our community,” said Pamela Kolochuk, CEO, Peak of the Market Ltd.

Donated product consists of off-grade produce that doesn’t meet retail standards, but is still healthy and nutritious. Partner organizations range from larger scale operations such as Harvest Manitoba and Second Harvest, to local soup kitchens and food banks.