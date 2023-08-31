DASCH Foundation Sees $1M in New Funding

A Winnipeg non-profit that helps adults with intellectual disabilities has received new funding from the province.

DASCH Inc. will see $1 million go towards a new capital project later this year, says Karen Menkis, Chair of the DASCH Foundation board.

“This grant will serve as a catalyst for an innovative project that will support adults living with intellectual disabilities and their families for years to come,” said Menkis.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Province of Manitoba and MLA Obby Khan for this important contribution.”

The $1 million in funding was recently announced as part of the province’s Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund.

DASCH has been operating in Winnipeg since 1974 and has people living in more than 50 supportive homes throughout the city.

