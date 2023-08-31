What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Labour Day Weekend

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg for Labour Day, Monday, September 4.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 4. For specific hours this weekend, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open on Monday, September 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Forks

Open on Labour Day at 7 a.m., but hours vary by tenant.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on Monday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Open on Monday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Offices

All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 4.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Monday, September 4 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, September 4 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, September 4 — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, September 4 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, September 4, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools, and Spray Pads

Select outdoor pools and wading pools, as well as spray pads will be open on Monday, September 4. For schedules, locations, and admission information, see the city’s website.

Indoors Pools

All city indoor pools will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.