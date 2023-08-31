What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Labour Day Weekend

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg for Labour Day, Monday, September 4.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polo Park — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manitoba Liquor Marts
All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 4. For specific hours this weekend, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
Open on Monday, September 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Forks
Open on Labour Day at 7 a.m., but hours vary by tenant.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Open on Monday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manitoba Museum
Open on Monday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Winnipeg Offices
All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 4.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)
Monday, September 4 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)
Monday, September 4 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)
Monday, September 4 — Closed
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)
Monday, September 4 — Closed
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, September 4, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Fitness & Leisure Centres
All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, September 4.
Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools, and Spray Pads
Select outdoor pools and wading pools, as well as spray pads will be open on Monday, September 4. For schedules, locations, and admission information, see the city’s website.
Indoors Pools
All city indoor pools will be closed on Monday, September 4.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 4.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, September 4.
Cemeteries
Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, September 4.
Golf Courses
Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.