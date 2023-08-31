Man Suffers Three Broken Ribs During Arrest Near Dauphin: IIU

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest near Dauphin.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says they were told about a traffic stop on Tuesday involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 5. RCMP say they were trying to stop a motorcycle speeding down the highway near the town.

Police ended up containing the man with additional vehicles and got into a scuffle with the man.

“During the male’s arrest, a use of force encounter occurred, which resulted in serious injuries,” said the IIU in a press release.

“A police service dog was used to restrain and control the male … No serious injuries resulted from the deployment of the police service dog.”

The man was taken to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre where it was found he had three broken ribs, which is defined as a serious injury under IIU regulations.

The IIU is asking witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

-Staff