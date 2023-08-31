NDP Pledge New Centre for Hip, Knee Surgeries

The Manitoba NDP pledged Thursday to build a new ER at Concordia Hospital and create a “Centre of Excellence” for knee, hip and other joint surgery.

“The Concordia hospital has a nationally renowned surgical team and we will remove the barriers the PCs put in place that prevent these surgeons from practicing to their full potential by building a new ER and creating a Centre of Excellence for joint surgery,” said NDP leader Wab Kinew.

According to the NDP, the province’s wait time dashboard shows that more than 2,400 Manitobans are waiting for knee replacement surgery.

Kinew said his government would establish step-down units with higher nurse-to-patient ratios and enhanced monitoring for those who are recovering, with the goal of increasing surgical capacity.

— Staff