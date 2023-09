Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Wednesday.

Thompson RCMP were called to a home on Ashberry Place at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about weapons.

When they got there, RCMP found a man, 33, who had been shot. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, say RCMP.

Thompson RCMP, the Forensic Identification unit and Major Crime Services are investigating.

-Staff