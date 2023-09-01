Man Stabbed in the Chest on Aikins Street

Winnipeg police say a man is stable after being stabbed in the chest Thursday night.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Aikins Street at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the man, 41, suffering from serious upper-body injuries. Officers used chest seals to help keep the man stable before the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable.

The suspect in the stabbing ran away before police got there.

No arrests have been made, and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

