Manitoba Waiving Provincial Park Entry Fees This Weekend

The Manitoba government is waiving entry fees into all provincial parks for the last long weekend of summer.

From September 1-4, vehicle permits won’t be required to enjoy the great outdoors at any of Manitoba’s provincial parks.

Overnight camping fees and entrance fees to national parks still apply.

Individuals who wish to camp can make a reservation online or by calling 1-888-482-2267.

Several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts remain open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving weekend in October.