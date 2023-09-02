Man Charged in Random Winnipeg Shooting: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they say he fired several shots into the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Logan Avenue.

Police were called on Friday afternoon for reports of an erratic man firing off a gun at the rear of a residence.

Officers arrived to find several people had self-evacuated for their safety. Police located the suspect nearby, who was still in possession of the loaded Norinco 9mm handgun, which police later seized.

Police canvassed the area and didn’t find anyone had been injured or struck by bullets during the incident.

Officers learned the suspect attended the residence of a 31-year-old man and parked his vehicle on the property. He then walked into the backyard with a concealed firearm and began shooting, striking the residence and a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

The suspect and victim weren’t previously known to one another.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).