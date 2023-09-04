Home » News » Man Fatally Shot in Community of Moose Lake

Man Fatally Shot in Community of Moose Lake

September 4, 2023 7:02 AM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a weekend homicide in Moose Lake after a man was shot early Saturday.

Police responded to a home in the community at around 2:45 a.m. to find a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital via air to Winnipeg, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving. His death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP say due to ongoing violence and threats in the community, the “D” Division Emergency Response Team and North District CREST unit are assisting the Moose Lake detachment in conducting check stops, patrolling and responding to calls.


