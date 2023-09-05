Celebrations Dinner Theatre Workers to Begin Strike Action

WINNIPEG — Staff at Celebrations Dinner Theatre will begin walking the picket line on Wednesday.

Union members of UFCW 832, who have been without a contract for three years, voted last week to strike.

The union says the employer is failing to offer workers anything above minimum wage.

Picket line hours will be Wednesday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrations Dinner Theatre offers guests a parodied, musical performance while they dine. UFCW Local 832 represents more than 30 workers there who are in the box office selling tickets and managing group bookings, as well as cast members for the shows who act in character as they serve their guests dinner.