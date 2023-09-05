Two Goldeyes Named to League’s All-Star Team

Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Max Murphy and third baseman Dayson Croes have been named to the American Association’s post-season All-Star Team.

Murphy, 30, was also named to the league’s all-star squad in 2022, along with being chosen as the AA’s player of the year.

Murphy finished the season tied for second in the 12-team circuit with 26 home runs. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native’s 84 runs batted in, 48 extra-base hits, and 213 total bases ranked third in the league.

The honour for Croes comes after his first professional season in which he hit .351, good for fourth in the American Association, while his 135 hits led the league.

The native of Noord, Aruba was second on the club with 67 RBIs and 41 bases on balls, and tied for second on the team with two triples. He struck out just 36 times in 439 plate appearances.