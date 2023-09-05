School Zone Safety a Concern for Parents as Kids Return to Class

WINNIPEG — School zone safety is top-of-mind for Manitoba parents as kids return to classes this week.

A new survey by CAA Manitoba shows that 94 percent of parents have at least one concern about safety in school zones.

The survey, released on Tuesday and conducted by DIG insights, shows the top three concerns are drivers speeding, traffic congestion in and around school, and a lack of street/school parking.

“We want to remind motorists that they need to be extra vigilant as students return to school this week,” said Ewald Friesen, manager of government and community relations, CAA Manitoba.

“Kids will be excited to see their friends and teachers and may fail to check their surroundings before stepping out onto the street.”

Other concerns include illegal parking or stopping, jaywalkers, distracted pedestrians and drivers, and drivers not obeying traffic signs.

Friesen notes that while some parents must drive their children to school, CAA Manitoba encourages parents and students to try other modes of transportation.

“Things like walking, biking and skateboarding are great exercise and lots of fun, and fewer cars will help alleviate parents’ concerns.”

About 26 percent of parents surveyed want better road infrastructure in school zones and 21 percent want to see more police enforcement. Additional crossing guards and road safety education for parents and students were also suggested.

CAA Manitoba has the following tips while navigating school zones: