Two Charged in Weekend Shooting: Police

Winnipeg police have charged two people after gunshots were fired during an altercation over the weekend.

Police responded to a home in the Meadows West neighbourhood on Sunday night, where shots were fired in the 6000 block of Roblin Boulevard.

Police learned a man and a woman were previously at an outdoor gathering when an altercation with another man ensued. During the incident, the accused threatened to kill the man, shot a round off in the air, and then drove away with a woman.

From there, the two suspects drove to a home believed to be linked to the man from the earlier altercation.

No injuries were reported during the shootings.

Christopher Jordan Eaton, 36, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing firearm-related charges and was released to appear in court.