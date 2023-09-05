Home » News » Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant Damaged by Man in Excavator

Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant Damaged by Man in Excavator

September 5, 2023 4:17 PM | News


Damaged vehicles sit in the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant yard in the RM of Springfield on Sunday, September 3, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP say a man caused significant damage after he allegedly broke into a Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant yard and began operating an excavator.

Police were called to the plant on Provincial Road 207, in the RM of Springfield, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the suspect had gained access to the yard and was damaging vehicles and buildings with an excavator.

Police were able to get the man out of the vehicle, but he resisted arrest and assaulted the officers while being taken into custody, according to RCMP.

Damaged vehicles sit in the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant yard in the RM of Springfield on Sunday, September 3, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured.

Aaron Michael Yarema, 39, from Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.


