Three Charged in Fatal Furby Street Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged three people in the death of a 38-year-old man on August 26.

Cory Roger Roulette was fatally shot at a home in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Police have learned the three suspects weren’t previously known to the victim when they forced their way into the multi-room residence.

The victim was confronted and shot, which left him unresponsive when police arrived. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Kyle Alex Harper, 25, of Winnipeg, was arrested on the same date and charged with second-degree murder, along with other offences.

Ramona Harriette Harper, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and Raoul Wes-Tyson Bradley Harper, 19, of Winnipeg, has also been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. Both suspects were arrested on September 1.

Police don’t anticipate further arrests in the case.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).