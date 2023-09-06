WestJet Adds Direct Winnipeg to Ottawa Route This Winter

WINNIPEG — WestJet will fly non-stop between Winnipeg and Ottawa this winter as part of a seasonal route extension.

The airline was previously set to temporarily pause direct flights between the two cities on October 29, 2023.

The decision to circle back to the decision will see WestJet offer the non-stop route four times weekly.

WestJet will resume the weekly direct flights on December 18, 2023 throughout the duration of its winter schedule. Travellers can begin booking airfares on September 10.

“The extension of this route is a further demonstration of our market leadership and commitment to both Winnipeg and Ottawa,” said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, vice-president, network and schedule planning, in a release.

“This is a key route for business, government and leisure travellers and is a demonstration of our growth plan in action as we continue to build meaningful connections, creating new business and tourism opportunities in the communities we serve.”

The announcement of extended service comes amidst WestJet’s inauguration of service between Winnipeg and Atlanta on Wednesday.

Flight WS1360 departed Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport at 9 a.m. The direct flights from Manitoba’s capital to ATL will run five times weekly.