Police Seize Drugs, Weapons in St. John’s Neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have charged four people after seizing drugs and weapons from a vehicle and a home in the 300 block of St. John’s Avenue.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday as part of a trafficking investigation.

Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine and fentanyl with a combined street value of nearly $35,000.

Police also seized $690 in cash, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver and various drug paraphernalia.

Three of the suspects remain in custody, while a 20-year-old woman was released. All four, from Winnipeg, have been charged with numerous drug and weapon-related offences.