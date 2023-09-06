Zellers to Open Pop-Up Store at Polo Park Mall

WINNIPEG — Hudson’s Bay is planning to expand the Zellers brand into more of its department stores across the country.

The retailer announced Wednesday it will launch pop-up Zellers stores by September 22 at CF Polo Park in Winnipeg, as well as in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

Currently, Zellers comprises 24 store-in-stores, as well as 22 pop-ups that opened earlier this year. With the additional pop-ups scheduled for later this month, 78 Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada will offering customers the opportunity to shop at Zellers.

The pop-ups will be smaller in size (ranging from 1,000-2,800 sq. ft), compared to the regular Zellers stores within Hudson’s Bay, which range from 8,000-10,000 sq. ft.

St. Vital Centre is already home to a Zellers on the second floor of Hudson’s Bay.

“We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay, in a release.

“As I’ve said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations.