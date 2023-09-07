Woman Dies Following Boat Crash Near Lac du Bonnet

Manitoba RCMP say a boat crash over the long weekend has resulted in a woman dying in hospital from her injuries.

Police were called to the Lac du Bonnet town dock on Monday at around 9 a.m. after a report of a boat crash on the Winnipeg River near the bridge off Riverland Road.

According to police, a fishing boat carrying a man and a woman, both 65 and from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was travelling southbound on the Winnipeg River when it struck a log floating in the water. The woman, who was riding as the passenger, fell backwards off the boat and hit the watercraft’s propeller.

Three people on a nearby boat witnessed the collision and rushed over to help pull the woman out of the water. Both occupants of the fishing boat were transported to the local dock, where the woman was found to have life-threatening injuries. RCMP and EMS performed CPR on the victim for approximately 45 minutes before she was taken by STARS air ambulance to Winnipeg.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.