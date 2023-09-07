Porter Airlines Begins Direct Winnipeg-Toronto Flights

WINNIPEG — Porter Airlines has taken to the skies to begin direct service between Winnipeg and Toronto.

The non-stop flights between Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport began on Thursday.

The Winnipeg-Toronto route operates with Porter’s new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats. The service also connects to Porter’s Eastern Canada network out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and St. John’s.

“We’ve been eagerly counting down to Porter Airlines’ inaugural flight to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport as their arrival to our community brings several opportunities for all those who live and work here,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

The new route will operate two daily round trips.