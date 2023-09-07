Man Charged in Winnipeg Apartment Arson: Police

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a deliberate fire damaged an apartment suite in the 100 block of Hendon Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene late Wednesday afternoon where tenants had already began evacuating. Damage to the building was contained mostly to the suite involved.

Police say they met with sheriff’s officers on the scene, who had one man in custody. According to police, the sheriffs reported the man started the fire while armed with a weapon, having a dispute with the officers. As the fire spread, he escaped out a window and the officers took him into custody. He was subsequently turned over to Winnipeg police.

One tenant received a non-fire-related injury while evacuating the building and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Nathan Michael Carrol, 47, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.