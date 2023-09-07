‘Quite a Shock’: Winnipeg Man Wins $1M on Western Max

A Winnipeg man is contemplating retirement after recently winning $1 million on a Western Max draw.

Edilberto Malabanan purchased a ticket on PlayNow.com for the August 11 draw but didn’t think much of it when he received an email the next day informing him of a prize.

“I assumed it was a much smaller prize, but it was not,” he said.

“I was so excited. I texted my daughter to let her know — she was excited too. It was quite a shock!”

Malabanan plans on sharing the windfall with his family.

“My wife would like for me to retire, but I’m not quite there. Not yet.”

His winning Western Max numbers were 12, 14,17, 20, 29, 37 and 39.