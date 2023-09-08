Police Seize Explosive Devices from Winnipeg Home

Winnipeg police seized various explosive items from a city home on Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Harcourt Street, where they seized items associated with manufacturing explosive devices.

The search stemmed from an investigation earlier in the summer where multiple explosive devices, including remnants, were found near a home in the 100 block of Wordsworth Way. The devices were located by the victim and area residents between June 21 and August 21. No injuries were reported.

Police identified a suspect and learned he deliberately discarded items on the property of a victim known to him.

The suspect was arrested sitting in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue on Thursday.

The arrest led officers to search the Harcourt Street residence later in the day.

Aaron Colby Lavallee, 30, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.