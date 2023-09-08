Semi Towing Farm Equipment Hits Highway 10 Bridge

A semi-trailer truck hauling farm equipment struck a bridge in western Manitoba on Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at the Canadian Pacific Railway overpass near Minnedosa in the RM of Minto-Odanah.

Manitoba RCMP responded just after 11:30 a.m. and say the equipment loaded on the semi was too high to clear the bridge, causing the truck to become stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT



The truck was towed out from under the overpass, while CP Railway attended to inspect the integrity of the bridge. Traffic in the area was affected for approximately two hours.

RCMP say no injuries were reported in the incident and damage to the bridge appears minor.

RCMP continue to investigate.