Manitoba New Democrats Promise New Family Medical Centres If Elected

September 8, 2023 12:54 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the plan would help address a shortage of family doctors and reduce the strain on hospital emergency departments.

Kinew is also promising money to help existing clinics expand to offer a range of medical services including family doctors, mental health workers, social workers and pharmacists.

The promise was endorsed by family doctor Will Ring, who says the team-based model can meet the complex health needs of patients in one place.

Kinew has already promised a $500-million recruitment strategy to hire 250 health-care providers for medical clinics and doctors’ offices across the province.

The campaign pledge is the latest in a series of health-related promises from the NDP, including a plan to reopen three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg that were downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

CP - The Canadian Press


