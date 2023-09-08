Manitoba First Nations Police Officer Facing Charges

A Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer has been charged following an investigation into alleged threats and criminal harassment.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into the matter when it was notified of alleged threats being uttered to a person by an on-duty police officer on November 4, 2022.

Further probing led to the discovery of alleged threats and criminal harassment committed by the officer between October 1, 2019 and the November incident of last year.

MFNPS officer Const. Kelvin (Dale) McKay was released on an undertaking to appear in Virden court on November 3, 2023. He has been charged with one count of uttering threats and two counts of criminal harassment.

No further details on the matter were released.