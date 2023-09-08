MPI to Resume Hail Claim Estimates Amid Strike

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance will resume appointments for hail claim estimates next week.

Amid an ongoing employee strike at the public auto insurer, MPI says there has been a sharp increase in the number of hail claims this year.

“This year is projected to be one of the worst years for hail-related claims in the past two decades,” MPI said in a statement.

“MPI has received over 11,600 hail claims this year so far, with over 3,800 alone coming from the severe storm in Winnipeg and surrounding areas on August 24. This has left thousands of MPI customers in need of an estimate before their vehicle can be repaired.”

A dedicated physical damage centre is being opened to provide faster estimates.

Impacted customers are being contacted to schedule appointments, with priority given to customers whose appointments were cancelled during the week of August 28. Customers who haven’t yet opened a claim can do so using MPI’s online claim form.

MPI is encouraging customers with hail damage in Winnipeg and the surrounding areas to wait for an MPI estimating appointment rather than visiting a repair shop.