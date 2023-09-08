Police Seize $80K in Cocaine from Winnipeg Home

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers pulled over the suspect on Thursday in the area of Lake Crest Road and Waverley Street in the city’s Waverley Heights area.

A search warrant was later executed in the 200 block of Linwood Street, where 28 ounces of cocaine worth approximately $80,000 was seized, along with $13,200 in cash and trafficking materials.

Thomas Daniel Lewyc-Sullivan, 35, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences.

He remains in custody.