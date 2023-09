Furby Street Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to hospital.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Furby Street at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police located damage to the residence and an injured male, who was transported to hospital in stable condition.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.