Candle to Blame in Bannatyne Avenue Fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a candle was the cause of an accidental fire in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue on Saturday.

Crews responded to a two-storey home at around 2:18 p.m. to find smoke within the residence.

They quickly extinguished the blaze and found an unattended candle to be the culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT



No injuries were reported and all occupants self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

No damage estimates are available.

The WFPS advises people to never leave lit candles unattended and to blow candles out when you leave the room or go to bed.