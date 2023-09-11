Leaders Talk Health Care, Home Care and Crime Plans in Manitoba Election Campaign

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew pledged more money for home care workers, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson capped off her tour of the province’s north as the provincial election campaign enters its second week.

Kinew promised on Sunday an NDP government would hire 100 homecare workers and would commit $5 million towards mileage increases and hiring incentives for those workers.

He’ll be making an announcement at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg later today with Dave McPhail of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

ADVERTISEMENT



Stefanson, who toured a number of northern communities after kicking off the Oct. 3 election campaign last Tuesday, issued a statement that touted her government’s investment of $154 million in Budget 2023 for primary care, chronic disease services and for addictions treatment in northern communities.

She’s scheduled to make an announcement with PC candidates in Winnipeg this morning.

The Liberals and Leader Dougald Lamont meanwhile, took aim over the weekend at what they called “the PC crime wave” and pledged in a statement to boost funding for community safety organizations like Bear Clan and create non-police mental health and addictions crisis teams.