Leaders Talk Health Care, Home Care and Crime Plans in Manitoba Election Campaign

September 11, 2023 6:06 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

In this composite image made from three photographs, from right to left, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Whistler, B.C., Tuesday, June 27, 2023; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media at the Legislature building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew pledged more money for home care workers, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson capped off her tour of the province’s north as the provincial election campaign enters its second week.

Kinew promised on Sunday an NDP government would hire 100 homecare workers and would commit $5 million towards mileage increases and hiring incentives for those workers.

He’ll be making an announcement at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg later today with Dave McPhail of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Stefanson, who toured a number of northern communities after kicking off the Oct. 3 election campaign last Tuesday, issued a statement that touted her government’s investment of $154 million in Budget 2023 for primary care, chronic disease services and for addictions treatment in northern communities.

She’s scheduled to make an announcement with PC candidates in Winnipeg this morning.

The Liberals and Leader Dougald Lamont meanwhile, took aim over the weekend at what they called “the PC crime wave” and pledged in a statement to boost funding for community safety organizations like Bear Clan and create non-police mental health and addictions crisis teams.

CP - The Canadian Press


