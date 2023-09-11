Manitoba Loblaw Workers Vote for Strike Mandate

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Loblaw workers from Superstore, No Frills and Extra Foods have voted more than 97 percent in favour of a strike mandate.

UFCW Local 832 represents nearly 4,000 workers, which have been bargaining with Loblaw since June.

The employees are working under a current contract set to expire on September 28.

Both sides will resume talks at the bargaining table Monday morning.

“During the pandemic, these workers were deservingly treated like heroes but since then, morale and working conditions have dropped,” said Jeff Traeger, UFCW 832 president and lead negotiator.

“They’ve seen the headlines about Loblaw’s record profits and Galen Weston’s compensation package and now they need to see an offer that recognizes the important role they’ve played in boosting the company’s success.”