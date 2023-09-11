Melita Man Wins $100K on Lotto 6/49 Extra Draw

A Melita man is $100,000 richer after striking it lucky on a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Dwayne Jones matched the last six digits of the Extra number on the August 9 draw.

“I was pretty excited,” Jones recalled. “I mean, this type of thing only happens once in a lifetime for most people.

“I’ve been having some trouble sleeping lately. I think winning just blew my mind — I can’t stop myself from thinking about it.”

Jones doesn’t have any immediate plans for his windfall and says it will all go into the bank for now.

“I’ll think about what I want to do with it at some point down the road.”

Jones purchased his winning ticket from the Superstore kiosk at 920 Victoria Avenue in Brandon. His winning number was 4653603.