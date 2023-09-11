Police Make Arrest in Mountain Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide after a man was fatally shot in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue.

Everett Patterson King, 23, was shot outside a home at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police have learned the deceased and the accused weren’t previously known to each other when they attended a gathering at a residence on the street. After leaving, they had another encounter outside, where the victim was fatally shot.

Dartanian Francesco Martin Packuluk, 21, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.