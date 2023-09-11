Four Charged as RCMP Seize Drugs, Weapons in Norway House

Four people have been charged after Manitoba RCMP seized drugs and weapons from a home in Norway House.

Police executed a search warrant in the community on September 6, where they located nine illegal firearms, more than 130 grams of suspected crack cocaine, machetes, a sword, bear mace, and ammunition.

Larson Cromarty, 26, and a 17-year-old boy were located inside the residence and were arrested without incident.

Virgil Gamblin, 35, and Jeffrey Cromarty, 24, were arrested by Winnipeg police on September 8.

Each suspect faces drug and weapons charges.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.