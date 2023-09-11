Police Watchdog Investigating Off-Road Vehicle Crash

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a collision involving an off-road vehicle in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified by Winnipeg police on Sunday following a crash earlier in the day at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Young Street.

The IIU says police observed an off-road vehicle driving on McMicken Street near Sargent Avenue just after 5 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when it collided with two other vehicles at Ellice Avenue and Young Street.

The driver of the ORV was taken to Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries. The drivers in the two other vehicles didn’t require hospitalization.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.