Man Fatally Shot on College Avenue: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of College Avenue after a man was shot on Sunday night.

The incident marks the second fatal shooting in Winnipeg in a single day.

Police located the injured man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS.