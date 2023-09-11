Winnipeg Wine Festival Pushed to January

WINNIPEG — An annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Manitoba is being uncorked a little later than usual early next year.

The Winnipeg Wine Festival will take place January 26-27, 2024 instead of its originally planned September date.

Previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend the rescheduled events.

“We thank Manitobans for their generous support of the festival, and in turn, the inspiring athletes of Special Olympics Manitoba,” said Adell Gauthier, director of fund development with Special Olympics Manitoba.

“Whether through participating in the Winnipeg Wine Festival or directly contributing to us, you make a difference in the lives of our athletes.”

The Winnipeg Wine Festival is marking its 21st year and is the top fundraiser for Special Olympics Manitoba.

Ticket and event information is available at WinnipegWineFestival.com.