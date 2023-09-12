Winnipeg Jets Name Adam Lowry Captain

The Winnipeg Jets have named Adam Lowry as the team’s new captain, making him the third leader in franchise history.

The veteran forward was named Tuesday and becomes the third captain in franchise history since the Jets moved back to Winnipeg in 2011.

Lowry follows Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler who served as captain for five and six years, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT



“When I found out, I was pretty excited, almost a little speechless. It’s something growing up you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable,” Lowry said in a statement.

“Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward too.”

Lowry, 30, scored 13 times and added 23 assists for the Jets last season. He has 93 goals and 111 assists over nine NHL seasons, all with Winnipeg.

Lowry, from St. Louis, Mo., was selected 67th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.