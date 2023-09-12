Three Charged in Man’s Death Outside of Brandon

Manitoba RCMP have laid first-degree murder charges against three men in the death of James Vernon Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht, 37, from Brandon, was murdered on October 13, 2022, when his unidentifiable remains were discovered in the trunk of a burned 2007 Honda Accord.

The vehicle was located on the same day in the RM of Cornwallis on Brandon’s outskirts.

Police determined Giesbrecht didn’t die as a result of the fire.

Giesbrecht was reported missing in December 2022 — one month before police positively identified his remains and ruled his death a homicide.

RCMP learned the Accord was stolen from Regina and identified the person responsible for taking it, but ruled them out as having anything to do with Giesbrecht’s death.

Pleas to the public generated tips that RCMP used to move forward in their investigation, including enabling police to find links to the suspects.

With help from Brandon police, three men were arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Redstone Wombdiska, 28, was arrested at Headingley Correctional Centre.

Joseph Lindsay, 36, was arrested at Stony Mountain Institution.

Christopher Cutlip, 40, was arrested at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

RCMP aren’t seeking any other suspects related to the case.

“From a policing perspective, this is a strong result – first-degree murder charges are very serious and carry a heavy burden of proof,” said Superintendent Rob Lasson, officer in charge of RCMP Manitoba major crime services.

“We couldn’t have got here without the assistance of the Brandon Police Service and the public. The investigation would not have been solved without the public’s assistance because they got involved: they offered tips, provided statements. Also, our investigators never wavered in their dedication to tracking down those who committed a brutal and planned murder, and I thank them.”

The three accused remain in custody.