Police Investigating Suspicious Death on Lipton Street

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found critically injured in a rear lane on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Lipton Street at around 4:30 p.m. to find the 56-year-old injured victim.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is pending.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with video surveillance from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).