Winnipeg Eyewear Businesses Targeted by Thieves for $116K

Winnipeg police have arrested two people following a summer of thefts targeting multiple eyewear businesses.

Between June 5 and August 28, police say a man robbed six businesses in the southwest and east parts of the city.

In each theft, the suspect attempted to conceal his identity while making off with dozens of pairs of designer sunglasses.

ADVERTISEMENT



Nearly 300 pairs of glasses were stolen totalling more than $116,000.

On September 8, police executed a search warrant at a suite in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway. More than 40 pairs of designed glasses were found valued at over $12,000.

Anthony Rodriguez, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with six counts of theft over $5,000. He remains in custody.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old woman for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She was released to appear in court.