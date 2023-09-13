Partial Lanes Open on Brandon’s Renewed Daly Overpass

The continued work to replace the Daly Overpass in Brandon is making progress with the reopening of the northbound lanes.

Officials say traffic will resume on the new north structures today and will accommodate one lane in each direction for the duration of construction of the southbound lanes and southbound bridges.

With the opening of one section of the overpass, Fred Brown Way will be closed from 18th Street N to 19th Street N.

The east leg of Pacific Avenue, including the under-bridge loop, will reopen to traffic with the west leg of Pacific Avenue closed to accommodate construction.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained with temporary access provided as required during construction.

The three-year project to replace the Daly Overpass comes with a price tag of $65 million.