Stefanson’s Approval Rating Up Slightly Ahead of Election

With less than a month before Manitoba’s provincial election, a new poll shows Premier Heather Stefanson has the highest approval rating since taking office.

New data from Angus Reid released on Wednesday shows Stefanson has a 28 percent approval rating — up three percent — but still the lowest in the country among her counterparts.

Three-in-ten (28 percent) Manitobans approve of Stefanson while twice as many (60 percent) are critical of her performance since taking office in 2021.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson was scheduled to outline her economic plan to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday.

The chamber is hosting the three major party leaders for separate breakfast speeches in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Stefanson has already promised to phase out the payroll tax that employers pay over eight years — a move she says will stimulate economic growth.

— With files from The Canadian Press