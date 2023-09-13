Vacant Windsor Hotel Burns in Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The historic Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending black smoke into the skies across the city.

Winnipeg police have blocked the area surrounding the hotel as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Fort Street and Garry Street at St. Mary Avenue are currently closed to vehicles as crews work at the scene.

One of the hotel’s walls had collapsed by Wednesday afternoon.

The 120-year-old hotel has sat vacant since March of this year.

Due to a working fire Fort and Garry at St Mary Ave are closed off. Please avoid the area. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 13, 2023

This story will be updated.