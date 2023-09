Vehicles Destroyed by Arson on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the First Nation Safety Officer’s (FNSO) building just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police say a FNSO truck was set on fire, which spread to a second vehicle. Two snowmobiles and the building also sustained damage.

Dan Taylor, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and three counts of mischief. He remains in custody.