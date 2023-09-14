Winnipeg Lowe’s Stores Being Converted to RONA+

WINNIPEG — Two Lowe’s stores in the south and east end of Winnipeg are being converted to the new RONA+ banner.

RONA inc. announced Thursday that the Kenaston Boulevard and Panet Road Lowe’s locations will operate as RONA+ in the coming weeks.

RONA acquired Lowe’s, a fellow home improvement retailer, for $3.2 billion in May 2016. The two stores have been operating as separate brands ever since.

The store conversions are part of a nationwide plan that began last June that will see Lowe’s stores in Canada make the switch to the RONA brand, which began in Quebec in 1939.

“This is an important step for the future of RONA,” said Andrew Iacobucci, CEO of RONA inc., in a release. “The conversions of Lowe’s stores represent a significant investment and a renewed commitment to the RONA brand.”

The stores will remain open during the conversion and Lowe’s gift cards will still be accepted at RONA+ stores and other Lowe’s stores in Canada.

The company operates 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners across the country.