Winnipeg to Begin Elm Bark Beetle Control Program

The City of Winnipeg will begin spraying for elm bark beetles this weekend.

Weather permitting, crews will be out starting Sunday, September 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease by controlling the beetles that carry the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT



Crews will begin in Insect Management Areas 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby Wentworth, Grant Park, McMillan, Rockwood, Roslyn), 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial), 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte) and 7 (Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West).

The city will notify the public every Friday on which areas will be treated the following week.

Residents can sign up to receive email notifications.