Three Dogs, One Cat Killed in Waverley Heights Fire

WINNIPEG — A fire in Waverley Heights Friday night left several animals deceased.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a home on Quincy Bay just after 9:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside as it was unsafe to enter the home.

Once conditions improved, crews moved inside and had the fire under control by around 10:12 p.m.

No people were inside at the time. Paramedics assessed one person, but they didn’t require hospitalization. Three dogs and one cat were located deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.